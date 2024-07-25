Tommy Dreamer Discusses Individual Members Of WWE Faction The Wyatt Sicks
The Wyatt Sicks have slowly been unfolding themselves to the WWE Universe with every week that's gone by, and simultaneously built upon their long-term feud with Chad Gable. However, some have voiced concerns for their booking, with Tommy Dreamer recently adding his voice to the discussion on "Busted Open Radio," wherein he questioned the vignettes featuring Erick Rowan/Ramblin' Rabbit.
According to Dreamer, he would've preferred that the order of the Wyatt Sicks' vignettes would've had Nikki Cross' interview before Rowan's. "Rowan has the most compelling [story]. When you stack these stories up, because hey, you know, I in the lowest time of my life — and I like Rowan, I think he was completely misused. I've wrestled him, he is so, so good. And giant, and agile. Quiet."
Rowan's personal tragedy is something many are aware of, especially since he's spoken about it in the past. Dreamer further drove his point home, by proposing how Rowan's story could play out. "This guy lost two really, really close people in his life; also, he's unemployed. You want to b***h about, you know, not being used properly? 'I was unemployed.' So, there's that. So, I just feel like your biggest, heaviest story is 'You're all going through this while you're getting a steady paycheck,' all this stuff. 'I don't know where my next paycheck is coming from.'"
Tommy Dreamer also gave his take on how Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy should be utilized
While it's yet to be seen if Cross will have a full vignette next week after not having a interview segment, the other two members of the Wyatt Sicks, Dexter Lumis/Mercy the Buzzard and Joe Gacy/Huskus the Pig Boy have yet to be featured. Dreamer was similarly asked about what he'd like to see about the two, and shared his two cents.
"Joe Gacy: we saw his development within 'NXT' and him carrying a faction that wasn't a top faction. I also — with Dexter Lumis — I don't want to hear him talk, I like the fact that he was quiet, I like the fact that he didn't talk." Dreamer admitted that Lumis' character didn't get over well on the main roster, but opined that it was due to the promotion not investing in him the same way. "I would rather just have them be silent for now, and make it meaningful when they speak."
Additionally, he explained that the Wyatt Sicks will likely be babyfaces for the foreseeable future, and that while they possibly have their biggest feud within sight, the group still needs some time to be heated up. "I don't know who that person they beat up is, and then the Wyatts come to make the save."
