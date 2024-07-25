Tommy Dreamer Discusses Individual Members Of WWE Faction The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks have slowly been unfolding themselves to the WWE Universe with every week that's gone by, and simultaneously built upon their long-term feud with Chad Gable. However, some have voiced concerns for their booking, with Tommy Dreamer recently adding his voice to the discussion on "Busted Open Radio," wherein he questioned the vignettes featuring Erick Rowan/Ramblin' Rabbit.

According to Dreamer, he would've preferred that the order of the Wyatt Sicks' vignettes would've had Nikki Cross' interview before Rowan's. "Rowan has the most compelling [story]. When you stack these stories up, because hey, you know, I in the lowest time of my life — and I like Rowan, I think he was completely misused. I've wrestled him, he is so, so good. And giant, and agile. Quiet."

Rowan's personal tragedy is something many are aware of, especially since he's spoken about it in the past. Dreamer further drove his point home, by proposing how Rowan's story could play out. "This guy lost two really, really close people in his life; also, he's unemployed. You want to b***h about, you know, not being used properly? 'I was unemployed.' So, there's that. So, I just feel like your biggest, heaviest story is 'You're all going through this while you're getting a steady paycheck,' all this stuff. 'I don't know where my next paycheck is coming from.'"

