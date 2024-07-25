Darby Allin Explains Injury That Kept Him Out Of AEW After Double Or Nothing

AEW star Darby Allin is known for being one of the most chaotic men inside a wrestling ring, due to the fact that no matter what people do to him, he will keep coming back for more. Up until 2024, Allin had a good injury record, and had not taken any extended leaves from wrestling to rehab anything. However, shortly before he was supposed to climb Mount Everest, he broke his foot in a match with Jay White, and while he was out rehabbing said foot, he broke his nose after getting hit by a bus.

On "Battleground Podcast," Allin revealed that he actually thought he re-injured his nose during the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing. "I got superkicked in the face, not just superkicked in the face, they had thumbtacks glued to the bottom of their shoes. Mind you, this is the same face that got hit by a bus. Then my nose, you couldn't see it because this shirt was hanging over my face, but my nose blew up like a faucet, and when I got to the back, I had to pull thumbtacks out of my lip and it like ... I went right to the hospital. I thought this whole thing was re-broke, it was a pretty crazy night."

The damage to Allin's nose would keep him out of action for a extra few weeks, something that his nose doctor wasn't particularly thrilled about. "Right before, at that match, I had to get clearance from my nose doctor, and then the nose doctor signed me off and he just said 'be careful.' Coming back and having to explain that ... yeah that was a really awkward conversation."

