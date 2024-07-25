Ronda Rousey Announces She's Pregnant With Second Child During San Diego Comic-Con

Former WWE and UFC star Ronda Rousey announced she was pregnant with her second child at San Diego Comic Con. Rousey launched a Kickstarter campaign on Thursday for her new graphic novel, "Expecting the Unexpected," and appeared at SDCC for a panel with fellow WWE veteran Dave Bautista where she shared the news, first reported by "People." The 37-year-old welcomed her first daughter with husband Travis Browne in 2021, La'akea Makalapuakalanipō, and is also stepmother to Browne's two sons from his previous marriage.

Her new graphic novel is currently available to back via Kickstarter with a $20,000 goal, written by the former WWE star, edited by former Editor in Chief of Marvel Axel Alonso, and with art from "Avengers" and "The Flash" artist Mike Deodato Jr., and is described to draw from Deodato and Rousey's martial arts backgrounds to "create the most accurate and action-packed fight scenes in comics."

"Her codename: "Mom," the story summary reads. "With a fake baby bump filled with guns, she's built a reputation as one of the deadliest hit-women on the planet. But on the verge of her big break in the criminal underworld, Mom makes a fateful decision: sleeping with a potential target (who just so happens to be a top-ranked assassin himself). What follows is a wild mashup of action, adventure, comedy and romance as a newly pregnant Mom with a bounty on her head fights off wave-after-wave of assassins, falls in love with her baby daddy, and decides how to face her personal and professional predicament." Rousey left WWE in 2023, and effectively announced her retirement from professional wrestling after appearances on the indies and in ROH. She has been heavily critical of her tenure with the promotion, and her experience fighting in the UFC.

