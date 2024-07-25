Former WWE Star Ronda Rousey Launches Kickstarter For Original Graphic Novel

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey might not be getting back into a wrestling ring any time soon, but she's just kicked off her latest creative endeavor, and appropriately, it could be considered unexpected.

On Thursday, Rousey launched a Kickstarter campaign for an original graphic novel, written by Rousey herself, titled Expecting the Unexpected. The book is drawn by American comic book superstar Mike Deodato and features a hired assassin code-named "Mom" who stashes her weapons in a fake baby bump, but who then becomes pregnant herself. Rousey told Wrestling Inc. she originally conceived of the story — which combines her combat sports background with her experiences as a mother since the birth of her daughter in 2021 — as leading toward an eventual action film in which she would play the lead, which is why its fight scenes are meticulously crafted for accuracy and "Mom" bears a distinct resemblance to Rousey herself. It quickly became a passion project, as Rousey began working on the book during late-night hours while her daughter was asleep, constructing a tale that atypically centers a pregnant woman in an action role.

The Kickstarter campaign is seeking $20,000 in funding and has already pulled in more than $6,000 as of this writing. Its reward tiers range from $20, which gets you a digital copy of Expecting the Unexpected, to $2,500, which will earn up to 10 contributors a place in the comic itself, as they will be made into enemy assassins that "Mom" defeats — or, in other words, "you'll get your ass kicked by Ronda!" Other rewards include signed copies, variant covers, oversized editions, and accessories like hats, shirts, and trading cards, as well as an exclusive poster for those who contribute this weekend in conjunction with San Diego Comic Con, which Rousey is attending as a panelist. The campaign is set to conclude 33 days after launch.