Report: WWE Star & Joshi Legend Meiko Satomura Preparing To Retire

For the first time since March 2023, Meiko Satomura has returned to a WWE ring, with her latest performance taking place earlier today at an international WWE live event in Osaka, Japan. A new report, however, now suggests that this match may be a part of a retirement tour, as the veteran performer soon prepares to lace up her boots for the final time.

According to Tokyo Sports, sources close to Satomura indicate that she is planning to retire from professional wrestling in 2025. An official date for Satomura's last match has yet to be determined, but with her 30-year in-ring anniversary coming up in April, the season of spring has reportedly been circled as a potential timeframe for the occasion.

Satomura, the co-founder of Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling, made her pro wrestling debut in triumphant fashion by defeating Sonoko Kato at an Gaea Japan event in April 1995. The following year, Satomura and Kato joined forces to become the inaugural AAAW Tag Team Champions. Fast forward to 2020, Satomura signed a player-coach deal with WWE that allowed her to be an in-ring performer and a coach for the company's "NXT UK" brand. While "NXT UK" later disbanded in the summer of 2022, Satomura, along with several talents, remained contracted to WWE.

In her run on "NXT UK," Satomura notably defeated Kay Lee Ray (aka Alba Fyre) to claim the final reign in the lineage of the NXT UK Women's Championship. At WWE Worlds Collide 2022, the title was unified with the NXT Women's Championship in a match that saw Mandy Rose emerged victorious. Since then, Satomura has wrestled four times on "NXT" television, the most recent of which resulted in a loss to NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.