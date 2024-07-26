Bully Ray Says There's Something Missing In-Ring From This Former NXT Title Holder

Former WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams has been a focal point of the show, even since losing his title to Ethan Page.

On the latest "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was slow to get on the train that is currently hyping up Williams, as the former TNA World Champion feels there's still room for the former champion to grow.

"I cannot put my finger on it," Ray said. "I think at the end of the day if I had to point to one aspect of Trick's game, there's something missing in-ring ... a certain fire maybe or level of fire. There's just something."

The "NXT" show and promotion are dedicated to WWE's developmental program, so even a former champion like Trick Williams will still get some seasoning. Ray's comments come in contrast to his "Busted Open" co-host, who compared Williams to TKO Group Holdings Board Member Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Williams has already come a long way from his beginnings as the muscle for former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, recently saying he wants his legacy to be one of "taking chances" on himself and inspiring others to do so as well.

Williams lost the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave earlier this month, though he was not involved in the deciding fall as Ethan Page pinned Je'Von Evans, taking advantage of Fatal Four-Way rules to win the title. Williams's revenge will have to wait, as Page's next defense will be against Oro Mensah on night 2 of the Great American Bash.