WWE NXT Championship Match Set For GAB Night 2

"All Ego" Ethan Page's quest for revenge against Oro Mensah will come to a head in two weeks.

On tonight's "WWE NXT," Page told "NXT" General Manager Ava that he would be willing to put his WWE NXT Championship on the line to get his hands on the Meta-Four member. Ava granted his request, telling the champion he would be defending the title in two weeks on night two of the NXT Great American Bash. Mensah has been attacking Page for much of the champion's "NXT" career. Mensah once again attacked Page last week after Page's defense of the title against Dante Chen.

Page won the title earlier this month at WWE NXT Heatwave, where he took advantage of the rules of a Fatal Four Way to pin Je'Von Evans and win the title, just over a month after the former TNA World Tag Team Champion's surprise debut in "NXT." Night 2 of the Great American Bash will take place on August 6, this is the first match announced for night 2.