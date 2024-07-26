WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Reacts To Hulk Hogan's RNC Speech

The worlds of politics and professional wrestling collided last week when WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Hulk Hogan spoke on the last day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, officially endorsing Presidential candidate Donald Trump. During his speech, Hogan referred to Trump as his "hero" and believed that Trump would "get America back on track."

While many in the wrestling world have been quiet about Hogan's RNC speech, fellow Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently commented in an episode of his "1 Of A Kind with RVD" podcast.

"I was a little bit surprised the agenda seemed to be to name-drop and remind the people of the wrestlers," said Van Dam. "An obvious part of the plan was to connect people with their memories of the '80s."

Van Dam's comment references how much of Hogan's near ten-minute speech was involved in discussing his past glories with wrestlers such as "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Andre the Giant. Despite this, the WWE Hall of Famer was a fan of what Hogan had to say, saying he "did good" and delivered a "good speech." Van Dam also showed his appreciation for Hogan getting involved with politicians, marking it as a strong sign of his celebrity status.

"When you're not only the most recognizable man on the planet but in your inner circle you hang out with world leaders and s***, that's a pretty elite level of celebrity," said Van Dam.

Although Van Dam has been mostly neutral on politics in the past, he previously commented on how he would respond to a hypothetical presidential run from The Rock.

