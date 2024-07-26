Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Share Hopes For WWE NXT Crossover With TNA

The cross-promotion between TNA and "WWE NXT" continued this week, as The Rascalz picked up a win over the NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer in trios action, while the crossovers also happened on TNA's Slammiversary pay-per-view.

On the latest "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer said that it is a refreshing time for wrestlers and fans alike.

"It would be awesome [to have Joe Hendry as NXT Champion]. Then you'd have dual champions competing on a show," Dreamer said, noting that TNA Slammiversary had fans chanting for "NXT," TNA, ECW, and other promotions. "The fans win."

Dreamer also appreciates that "NXT" has yet to "invade" TNA, as the cross-promotional matches have all been driven by either story or character, meaning the companies haven't had to lean on the cross-promotional nature of the relationship as a sole source of excitement. His podcast partner Bully Ray believes that the cross-promotion will need to be lampshaded eventually.

"I have an idea ... what I'd love to see at Survivor Series this year on the main card," Bully interjected. "Intergender, Mixed-Tag, 5-on-5, Team NXT vs. Team TNA. I think fans would absolutely eat that up."

The TNA and WWE crossovers began at this year's Royal Rumble when TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace competed in the titular match. Grace later competed at NXT Battleground and has been joined by Hendry, the Rascalz, Kazarian, and others on WWE television. Continuing The Rascalz's winning ways, the group picked up a win at Slammiversary over the No Quarter Catch Crew.