Bully Ray Doesn't Understand One Thing Members Of WWE's Wyatt Sicks Do

Since their debut as a faction, the Wyatt Sicks have made an immediate impact on "WWE Raw" beginning with their initial invasion backstage, followed by the various vignettes of Bo Dallas, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross while also targeting Chad Gable week to week.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley has recently criticized a specific detail about the Wyatt Sicks on a new edition of "Busted Open Radio." He stated that he fails to understand why the group continues to make their entrance through Gorilla Position as he feels that they should never enter the arena traditionally due to how they made their debut.

"They destroyed the Gorilla Position, correct? They left people for dead in the Gorilla Position, they beat up everybody and anybody, blood splattered on the walls, a complete disaster. Why are the Wyatt Sicks still coming through the Gorilla Position? I don't want to see the Wyatt Sicks look like every other act in the WWE. Thus, I don't want them seen coming through Gorilla. Now it feels like a gimmick that's part of the show, I already know it's part of the show. I would love to see the Wyatt Sicks appear from every other place in the arena other than from the entranceway. The Wyatt Sicks should be clouded in mystery."

Ray continued to explain that WWE has been revealing more backstage shots to the audience of wrestlers making their way to the ring, including through Gorilla Position, which is why he believes the Wyatt Sicks should stick to entering the ring elsewhere to make fans believe that the faction would never be allowed in Gorilla Position again.

