Bully Ray Points Out 'Disconnect' During Wyatt Sicks Segment On WWE Raw

Since the Wyatt Sicks debuted, two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray has largely been a fan of the group, save for his brief disdain towards a photo the group took with a fan at a Whataburger that he later reversed course on. Things changed a tad following this past Monday's "Raw" however, with Bully revealing on "Busted Open Radio" Monday morning that he liked some elements of the group's presentation during the show, but was down on other aspects.

Advertisement

Two things that bothered Bully were the disconnect of reactions certain members of the WWE roster had towards the Wyatts, with some such as Chad Gable and the Creeds expressing fear, while others treated the Wyatt's as just another group on the roster. But what annoyed Bully the most was the Wyatt's making a conventional entrance through the Gorilla position, something Bully felt was a huge no-no.

"I'm like 'Why would they be coming through Gorilla?" Bully said. "They left people for dead in the Gorilla position. We thought that Chad Gable...people were saying they shot him in the head. Bodies dismembered. Lists of people that got hurt by the Wyatt Sicks...they didn't destroy the locker rooms, they didn't destroy the production truck, they didn't destroy Triple H's office, they didn't destroy catering...they destroyed the Gorilla's position...

Advertisement

"One month ago, the Wyatt Sicks laid waste to that entire thing. Last night they came out through it. How...How am I supposed to now buy into how ominous, creepy, maniacal, bad? It's another gimmick. want to love it. But don't make it make sense to me. I don't want it to make sense. I want it to be as unpredictable as you can make it. You should never know where the Wyatt Sicks are, if they're there at all."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription