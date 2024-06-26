Bully Ray Points To Detail From Wyatt Sicks Segment On WWE Raw That Added To Realism

After making an explosive debut on "Raw" last week by laying out several wrestlers and backstage personnel, the Wyatt Sicks were a little more subdued this week. While the group continued to play mind games with some of the "Raw" roster, including Chad Gable, they also gave more insight into the group itself, with Nikki Cross delivering an old VHS tape to Michael Cole which, upon playing, showed Bo Dallas having an emotional conversation with his Uncle Howdy persona.

Unlike the Wyatt Sicks trip to Whataburger following their successful debut, Bully Ray was a big fan of everything that happened this past Monday. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio" on Tuesday morning, Bully raved both about Dallas' interview with Uncle Howdy, but appeared to be even more impressed with a seemingly minute detail regarding Cross heading through the crowd after delivering the VHS tape to Cole.

"One of the things they did that I loved is when she walked away, did you notice there was no security guard in front of her?" Bully said. "No security guards were leading the way for her. And if there were, you never saw them. Like, most of the time, when that happens, when talent walks through the audience, they'll have a security guard walking in front of them, or walking backwards lighting the way. There was nothing like that for her, which gave it another hint of realism, that she just walked through the crowd, and people were so spooked by her that they just stayed away. I love the way she exited the arena, and then just blended into the darkness."

