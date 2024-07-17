Bully Ray Shares Concerns About Wyatt Sicks After WWE Raw

Since their debut on "WWE Raw" last month, the Wyatt Sicks have become a focal point of conversation in professional wrestling, especially on "Busted Open Radio." Following this week's episode of "Raw," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray expressed some doubt about the latest developments in the storyline.

"Last night [was] the first night we have seen Bo Dallas," Bully said. "Not Uncle Howdy. Bo Dallas, the brother of Bray Wyatt, the brother of Windham Rotunda. The closest living link the WWE has to Bray, we see him live and in the flesh last night — so-so reaction. To me, that's concerning."

Monday's "Raw" featured Dallas entering the ring after being called out by Chad Gable, who the Wyatt Sicks attacked upon their debut and have been feuding with. Gable and the Creed Brothers began beating Dallas down as the Wyatt Sicks leader laughed, before the rest of the faction eventually showed up to scare the assailants off. Bully did not feel as though the crowd was overly excited to see the long-absent wrestler when he first arrived, and he wasn't a fan of Dallas' laughing, either, calling it "played out."

"I'm concerned about the Wyatt Sicks once they make their way into the arena," Bully continued. "When the lights go out and you hear the noises and you see the smoke, everybody's like, 'Ooh!' Especially because this is a new gimmick and you're seeing it for the first time. ... But we've seen it play through."

Bully did compliment Gable and his allies for acting truly scared of the Wyatt Sicks, though the "Busted Open" co-host took issue with the commentary not doing the same. That sends mixed signals to the audience, and it's that type of problem that could spell trouble for the group's future.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.