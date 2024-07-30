Tommy Dreamer Assesses Impact Of Roxanne Perez Potentially Joining WWE Main Roster

Roxanne Perez has been making waves as the "NXT" Women's Champion, establishing herself as a standout performer in the brand's highly competitive women's division. However, her potential ascension to the main roster raises an intriguing question, as she and main roster star Zelina Vega currently utilize the same finishing move.

On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer weighed in on the implications of two wrestlers sharing a signature move, particularly in the context of Perez's possible main roster debut.

"I think it's personal preference. I think it will be interesting if Roxanne Perez gets called up to the main roster, and what Zelina Vega would have to say about that. That's something to be sorted out by management, not by the talents. Old school [mentality] in me is [saying], 'Yes, this is my finish. I use it. Nobody else uses it.' Like nobody used a leg drop as a finish for Hogan."

Dreamer expanded on his thoughts by referencing Randy Orton's iconic RKO as an example of how finishing moves can become synonymous with a wrestler's identity.

"It's a different time. And I also think it's your personal preference. I love the fact that there's not a whole heck of a lot of cutters because Randy Orton's back. When Randy Orton goes away, then, yeah, start doing some cutters again. [But] he beats people with it."

Vega and Perez use the Code Red as their finishing move, which the latter has dubbed as the Pop Rox.

