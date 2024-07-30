Dijak Implies He May Not Have Been Released From WWE If Triple H Was Solely In Charge

Dijak's contract recently expired with WWE on June 28, after he officially announced the company chose not to offer him a new deal. He had been called up to "WWE Raw" during the Draft in April, but was never given the opportunity to compete on the red brand. Dijak has now opened up about his departure from the company, sharing that the decision to let him go was not completely on current CCO Triple H. Appearing on "Wrestling with Things," Dijak explained that if Vince McMahon was still running WWE, he would place the blame on him, whereas now he believes there were multiple factors that went into his ultimately not being re-signed.

"I can't in all good consciousness say that this was Triple H's regime, because there's too much change right. Two years ago, would have been easy, said Vince McMahon, his fault, buck stops at him, he owns the company, he runs the creative, everything. Every single decision went by Vince McMahon ... Now it's different, now it's owned by Endeavor, which has a board of directors, which has WWE personnel integrated, and then there's a layer under that of creative so there's a ton of people who could make this call ... I can't point the finger and say it's this person's fault or it's that person's fault or anything, I just don't know."

Dijak continued by explaining he doesn't blame WWE for not wanting to renew his contract from the business side of things, but thinks it was a poor decision to let him go because of his work rate in the ring and his creative upside.

