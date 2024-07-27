WWE HOFer And Hardcore Legend Abdullah The Butcher Hospitalized

WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher is one of the most influential brawlers of all time, with his battle scars evident on his head after years of shedding blood all over the world. However, the 83-year old has recently had some serious health problems.

According to PWInsider, Abdullah has spent the past week in the hospital due to an issue with his intestines. The hardcore legend was slated to appear at an upcoming event in North Carolina, but it is not yet known whether Abdullah will be released in time to attend the event, or if he will be medically cleared to travel in the first place. Abdullah stated in 2023 that he felt like he was in great shape for his age, despite revealing that he needed a hip replacement, but he had hoped to get back in the ring in the near future to have one final retirement match.

Given his violent style that spanned over 50 years, Abdullah has suffered from a number of problems over the decades (despite his comments about feeling great). Most notably, the 83-year old was accused of giving multiple wrestlers Hepatitis C from either sharing a blade with them, or cutting his opponents without their permission. This led to Abdullah being sued for $2.3 Million in 2014 in Ontario, Canada, with a court in Georgia ruling that the judgment would be upheld given that Abdullah currently resides in Georgia. Regardless of the decision, Abdullah's financial situation has taken a hit over the years, with him selling his WWE Hall of Fame ring, and reportedly living day-by-day as recently as 2022.



