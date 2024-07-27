Mark Briscoe Introduces Baby Jay Briscoe In Post-ROH Death Before Dishonor Promo

Mark Briscoe is still the ROH World Champion after a hard-hitting battle with Roderick Strong at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on July 26, nailing Strong with the Froggy Bow to pick up the win. The match has been widely praised as one of the best of the year so far, as well as for Briscoe's ability to fight through the blood loss and pain considering he was involved in AEW's annual Blood and Guts match two days earlier. So what motivates Briscoe to keep moving forward? To put it simply; his family. ROH cameras caught up with Briscoe after his match, where he cut a promo on how good his opponent was, all while having the newest member of the Briscoe family on his lap, baby Jay Briscoe.

"As you can see, we emerged victorious," Briscoe said. "Roderick Strong, ain't nothing changed ... what they say? The more things change, the more they stay the same. Here we are 20 some odd years in and you're just as tough as ever, you're just as nice as ever boy, you can go, still can go. But all I'm saying is buddy, good fight but you're looking at the champ. Conglomeration, my brothers, Kyle O'Reilly, Big Time, appreciate you all for having my back. My main man with the game plan OC, we miss you dog. Either way, long story short, Ring of Honor World Champ baby."

Baby Jay, real name Matthew Jamin Pugh, was born in April 2024, becoming Mark's fifth son and eighth child overall. However, it looks as if Matthew will be known simply as Jay in honor of his late uncle Jay Briscoe, Mark's brother who passed away in January 2023 following a serious car accident, with Matthew being the first Briscoe baby born since Jay's passing.