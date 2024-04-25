ROH Champ Mark Briscoe Announces Birth Of Son

April 2024 has been a busy month for Mark Briscoe. He began the month by defeating Eddie Kingston at ROH Supercard of Honor to become the new ROH World Champion, winning the title exactly 11 years after his late brother Jay Briscoe won his first ROH World Championship. A few days after losing a trios match at AEW Dynasty against the House of Black, Briscoe announced that his family has just gotten a little bit bigger.

Briscoe took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to announce the birth of his son, Matthew Jamin Pugh.

Matthew's middle name is seemingly in honor of Jay, whose legal given name is Jamin; Jamin Pugh died in January 2023 after being involved in a car accident. Matthew, as Mark's fifth son, is his eighth child overall. Briscoe admitted in an interview in November 2023 that he found out his wife was pregnant shortly after taking some time away from the ring to heal a knee injury, jokingly saying that he doesn't use his free time very well.

Briscoe returned to action to compete in the inaugural Continental Classic tournament at the end of 2023, where he finished fifth in the Gold League after scoring three points. He then went on to help FTR and Daniel Garcia in their feud against the House of Black, who then proceeded to set their sights on the current ROH World Champion on a number of episodes of "AEW Collision."

