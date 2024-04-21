Mark Briscoe Assesses AEW Dynasty Trios Match Against House Of Black

Later tonight, All Elite Wrestling will present its first-ever Dynasty pay-per-view from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. One of the show's main-card matches will see The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) pitted against Eddie Kingston, Adam Copeland, and ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe – the former of whom have aimed targetted attacks at the latter in recent weeks. With tensions continuing to simmer between the groups, Briscoe now predicts there to be glaring violence in their upcoming trios match at Dynasty.

"We'll have a barn burner of a six-man tag match," Briscoe told "Busted Open Radio." "We got quite a group of individuals here, quite a plethora of personalities here between myself, Adam Copeland and Eddie Kingston [with] just the three of us alone. But then you add in Malakai Black, Brody King, and, Buddy Matthews, all the ingredients are all right there, man. It's going to be a hell of a bout. We already got some bad blood, me and the House of Black. We ain't even seeing eye to eye. They're just too evil for me, they too evil. I'm trying to fight the good fight. They just got too many evil bones in their body, so I'll try to convert them, but if I can't convert them, I have to destroy him ... If nothing else, I think it's going to be violent, so that's always good. That's always entertaining."

For Briscoe, Copeland, and Kingston, Dynasty will mark only their second time teaming together (with their first occurring on last night's episode of "AEW Collision"). For The House of Black, AEW Dynasty marks an opportunity to continue their wave of momentum, as King and Julia Hart most recently picked up a victory over Copeland and Willow Nightingale.

Elsewhere on the card, Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn) and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn) will also be in trios action as they battle in a Winner-Takes-All match for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships and AEW Trios Championships, respectively.

