Bianca Belair Names WWE Couple With Which She'd Least Like To Go On A Double Date

"The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair proclaims herself to be the strongEST, fastEST, toughEST, and bEST, but following her "Hot Ones Versus" challenge with her current tag team partner, Jade Cargill, some might add "wisEST" to her long list of adjectives. Prompted with the question, "Which of these real-life couples would you least like to go on a double date with and why: Miz and Maryse, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, or Charlotte Flair and Andrade," Belair gave a logical explanation as to whom she would pick last to sit across from herself and her husband, the Street Profits' Montez Ford.

"Maybe Miz and Maryse, 'cause Miz talk too much," Belair replied while recovering from her third round of hot wings. "If they pick the bill up, it's fine, 'cause you know, they bougie. We gonna go somewhere fancy, and the bill gonna be a lot! But Maryse has really good taste, probably in wine and champagne. We would have a good time, but Miz just probably wouldn't shut up."

Interestingly, Belair and Ford have absolutely no in-ring history with Miz and Maryse, despite the fact that both couples have leveraged their WWE careers into the world of reality TV. The only match Ford and Miz both competed in was the 2023 Royal Rumble, and Miz was eliminated long before Ford entered; Belair and Maryse have never shared the ring.

As confirmed this past Friday, Belair and Cargill will get their rematch for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against the current champions, The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn), next week on "WWE SmackDown." Belair and Cargill lost their titles to Unholy Union at Clash at the Castle: Scotland in June, ending their 42-day reign.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hot Ones Versus" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.