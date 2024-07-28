Mercedes Mone Comments On Kamille's AEW Debut, Is Considering Starting A New Faction

AEW TBS Champion and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Mercedes Mone already holds power in All Elite Wrestling thanks to her double-champ status, but during the Blood and Guts edition of "AEW Dynamite," she secured herself an extra bit of muscle in the form of former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille. After signing with the company earlier this year, Kamille emerged from the crowd to attack Dr. Britt Baker following her match with Hikaru Shida, and she might not be the only person Mone is recruiting. In the latest edition of her weekly newsletter, Mone Mag, Mone commented on the potential of beginning a new faction.

"Getting me a bodyguard has me thinking about potentially starting a faction here in AEW," Mone wrote. "Yes, we all know factions in wrestling are cool, but for me it goes even deeper." Mone explained that having a group of women around her with the same mindset will allow her to be more of a CEO outside of the ring, becoming an even more valuable asset for AEW in the process. "At the end of the day, having a bodyguard and a faction creates more opportunities and jobs for women."

Mone also had some kind words for Kamille, who — despite not knowing her on a personal level right away — she is clearly excited to work with.

"To have a personal female bodyguard in your corner is an honor," Mone wrote. "Not to mention having someone like her who is so jacked that even guys are scared of her! What's not to be excited to be about?"

