Former WWE Star Ronda Rousey Says Netflix Put An Offer In For Biopic

Former WWE and UFC star Ronda Rousey might have a biopic coming to Netflix. Rousey finished up with professional wrestling last year following her WWE departure, competing on the indies and in ROH before making it clear she was done with the sport. This year has begun the storytelling phase of her career, penning her memoir "Our Fight," which was released earlier this year, and her new graphic novel, "Expecting the Unexpected," launching via a Kickstarter campaign. But she says this is just the beginning of her writing career.

"It's because of ["Expecting the Unexpected"] and my obsession with screenwriting I've been trying to educate myself," she told TV Insider, explaining how her journey led to interning with WME executive Adam Novak. "While I was doing this internship, [my agent] talked to me about my life rights bought by Paramount a long time ago. Mark Bomback wrote the screenplay. There were so many regime changes that it was kind of lost in production limbo. [He] was like, 'Your life rights expired. They own that script forever. But I think the reason you were obsessed with screenwriting is because you were meant to write your own biopic.'"

Rousey went on to explain that she had started penning this biopic prior to falling pregnant with her daughter, submitting the first draft to Netflix.

"For eight days straight after doing media, I would go and write and work on my screenplay and banged out the first draft. Everyone thought I had this ghostwriter because they thought it was so good. We turned it into Netflix. They loved it. They put in an offer right away. I'm just wrapping up my second draft right now," she said. However, it remains to be seen if it enters production.