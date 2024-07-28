Nic Nemeth: CM Punk Injury Is The Best Thing To Happen For Drew McIntyre Feud In WWE

The feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has been at a fever pitch for months, and with the announcement that the two men will finally lock up at SummerSlam on August 3, many fans see this as the biggest grudge match WWE has produced in years. McIntyre injured Punk at the Royal Rumble, causing the latter's return to the company to grind to a halt from an in-ring perspective. Still, that hasn't stopped Punk from costing McIntyre the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on multiple occasions, leading to the highly anticipated bout in Cleveland.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth stated that he is a big fan of the feud for a variety of reasons. However, one major reason that makes this rivalry so special is Punk's injury prolonging the eventual match.

"Punk getting injured is the best thing to happen to this story times a million," Nemeth said. "It's not the old days, but it would have been like...they would have had three matches, and it would have been each of them getting a win, and then maybe they might do a cage or something and it's like, 'Okay, we got it.' Instead, you don't get the match, it's almost like it's the '80s again when there's four pay-per-views a year and you've got to wait six or seven months to get to see this pay off."

Nemeth explained that because the bout has had so much build up, multiple layers get put on top of what is already a match that people wanted to see anyway. He believes this is even more impressive considering people's attention spans have shortened over the years.

