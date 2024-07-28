Bully Ray Would Have Liked To See This AEW Star Bleed More From Blood & Guts Spot

Fans in Nashville, Tennessee, were promised Blood and Guts during the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite," and that's what they got. Mark Briscoe bled enough for the whole of Team AEW, Matthew Jackson was picking thumbtacks out of his arms halfway through the match, and Swerve Strickland was attacked by a swarm of stapleguns in a match that many fans are calling one of AEW's best for the entire year.

However, AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry was the man everyone talked about when it was all said and done, as he arguably sustained the most punishment out of everyone in the bout. Perry even took a pair of scissors to the head and mouth from Anthony Bowens in a moment that WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray enjoyed, but wished there was even more blood.

"I would have liked to have seen Jack Perry bleeding a little more because of that," Ray said on "Busted Open After Dark." "We could have used a little bit more blood there, but no complaints."

Ray revealed that he was a big fan of the match thanks to its unpredictability, its level of violence, and the fact that it delivered in what it advertised: utter chaos. "It's almost impossible for a match like this not to deliver. I think all of the talent in their worked their absolute asses off, the live crowd ate it up. I'm sure you guys at home ate it up also. If you're going to do a match like Blood and Guts, you've got to give the people what they want. It's got to be bloody, it's got to be gory, it's got to be sick." Despite the praise, Bully Ray had an issue with the finish to the bout.

