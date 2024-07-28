AEW CEO Tony Khan Refutes Report That He's Agreed To A Deal With WBD, Blames WWE

Tony Khan has dismissed reports that state AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery have reached an agreement in principle over a new media rights deal. Speaking at the ROH Final Battle post-show media scrum, the AEW President claimed that WWE is responsible for spreading the rumor, noting that he doesn't understand why the rival promotion would concern itself with his business.

"I don't know why WWE PR and why major wrestling media members, who are very credible and have never lied to me, I don't know why they're telling people that. It's none of their business. I mean, WWE PR really gets involved in a lot of things they shouldn't get involved in. And I can tell you that is very untrue, because when we make a deal for AEW, it's gonna be a great deal with a big increase over what we've been doing."

While both parties have yet to reach an official agreement over extending AEW programming on WBD networks, Khan believes that the company is in a great position. "We've been doing great business here, despite what they're trying to do to us," he added.

Khan shared an update on AEW and WBD's negotiations at the start of July, stating that the meetings have been productive. Khan also revealed that he's open to potentially adding AEW events to WBD's Max streaming service, noting that the topic has been discussed during the negotiations. However, until the AEW boss confirms that the media rights deal has reached the finish line, people should take all news regarding it with a pinch of salt.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the ROH Final Battle post-show media scrum and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.