Nic Nemeth, FKA WWE's Dolph Ziggler, On Winning World Title With New Promotion, TNA

At TNA Slammiversary, Nic Nemeth outlasted five other competitors to claim the TNA World Championship – his second major world title since leaving WWE in September 2023. According to Nemeth, championship wins aren't always the most important aspect of professional wrestling, and although this particular moment involved one, he believes the story surrounding it was the element that truly set this world title win apart from his previous ones.

"This is one of those times where it's a title, but everything else coming in together really makes it," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio." "There's the moving parts of it, everybody being so good at wrestling in this match. I've done a couple interviews before where I was in ladder matches or multi-man matches [where interviews said] 'Well, there's two or three really good guys that are going to get to win this championship, but there's two or three that are just kind of filler, you know they're there.' This was not that, and I was so proud of that ... I loved that part that you didn't know who was going to win. That's what I really loved about it."

As Nemeth pointed, the respective TNA World Championship match featured a number of notable players, namely himself, Joe Hendry, Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin, Frankie Kazarian and the now former champion, Moose. With Moose's reign coming to an end, and his subsequently beginning, Nemeth now aims to bring millions of more eyes to the TNA World Championship. Before he officialy sets out on that mission, though, Nemeth will defend the title against Mustafa Ali on this week's episode of "Impact."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.