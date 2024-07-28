AEW's Thunder Rosa Addresses 'Interesting' Timing Of WWE's London Announcement

WWE is currently in talks to bring WrestleMania to London, England, marking the first time the event would be held outside of North America. The news comes amidst an uptick in interest in the British Isles, as WWE has already held events in Wales and Scotland, as well as AEW gearing up for its second event in Wembley Stadium, All In. On a recent "Busted Open Radio," former AEW Women's World Champion said she thinks the news is not unrelated to AEW's success in Wembley.

Advertisement

"I think it's very interesting, the timing that this is happening," Rosa said. "It's so interesting...It's game on. Game is on and they are doing everything business-wise to become a company that is bulletproof and now [they're] targeting a market AEW is targeting...It's capitalism 101."

Rosa is heated but understanding about the move, as she understands the competitive nature of every business, but felt the "obvious" timing of WWE's maneuver made it worth mentioning.

"There is money to be made everywhere and you know who the winners are? The fans," Rosa explained. The former NWA Women's Champion doesn't think that WWE is doing anything malicious and is simply focused on the bottom line. "They see the money that can be made. At the end of the day, it's all about money."

Advertisement

AEW is undeterred by WWE's inroads in the British wrestling scene and will hold its second All In event on August 25 in Wembley Stadium. There have even been rumors of further stadium shows on the horizon for the fledgling company.