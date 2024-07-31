Rob Van Dam Expresses Interest In Working With These Former WWE Stars

Earlier this year, Rob Van Dam revealed that he was open to wrestling another match under the banner of WWE in the future. On a recent episode of the "1 Of A Kind" podcast, Van Dam was asked about potential opponents for a WWE-sanctioned match, with a fan suggesting the likes of Sabu, Tommy Dreamer, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

"Yes, to all of it," Van Dam said. " I think that would be cool. That would be cool under the right conditions. I would love to work with Dreamer or Booker or [Sabu]."

"Sabu is talking about having one more match. We talked about it the other night. He's got different ideas and stuff, but he thinks that having just a match with me would be too easy. And I think maybe I get what he means, maybe as far as we're family, it'd be easy to put together. It's a match the people have seen a lot, and maybe that's too simple as opposed to Sabu's last match being against [Keiji] Muto or something like that. Then it would be a much different kind of appeal."

Van Dam, now 53 years old, last wrestled for WWE on the August 29, 2014 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in a losing effort to Seth Rollins. Since then, Van Dam has made sporadic on-screen appearances, with the most recent taking place on night two of the 2023 WWE Draft. Elsewhere, Van Dam has competed for the likes of TNA Wrestling, All Elite Wrestling, and various independents promotions.

