WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Makes Two Matches While Walking Dog

"WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce decided to do a little of business on his early Sunday morning walk with his dog as he made some announcements regarding the July 29 episode of the show.

Pearce took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce two new matches for the show that the fans in St. Paul, Minnesota will get to enjoy.

"First, in a battle of the bruisers, Sheamus will go one-on-one with 'Big' Bronson Reed. Then in a tag team match with unfinished business, The Creed Brothers will oppose Akira Tozawa and Otis. Of course, that, in addition to Finn Balor going one-on-one with GUNTHER, and as you know, Seth Rollins is going to give his SummerSlam refereeing instructions to both CM Punk and Drew McIntyre," said Pearce.

Pearce reminded WWE fans that "Raw" won't be airing on the USA Network due to the Olympic Games, and SyFy will be the show's home for the next two weeks, which is also the case for "WWE NXT." He then rounded off the video by showing his dog enjoying her walk, who looked far more interested in the grass she was walking on.

The tag team match featuring The Creed Brothers is notable as the match will take place 24 hours after the former NXT Tag Team Champions make their independent wrestling debuts for GCW at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XI event, with Julius taking on Matt Makowski, while Brutus will face Tom Lawlor.

Elsewhere on the show, the newly-formed faction of Shayna Baszler – who will also in action at Bloodsport XI against TJPW star Miyu Yamashita – Zoey Stark, and Sonya Deville will take on Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Lyra Valkyria, while The Final Testament's Karrion Kross will face The New Day's Xavier Woods.