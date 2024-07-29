Tommy Dreamer Reacts To AEW's Blood & Guts Homage To Him & Raven

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer found himself trending on social media following the Blood and Guts edition of "AEW Dynamite," not for being mentioned on the show or anything he said about it, but for being referenced on the show.

In the closing moments of the main event, Jack Perry was handcuffed to the cage by both arms and took a brutal, unprotected chair shot to the head from Mark Briscoe, in a moment that resembled the legendary "chair shot heard round the world" from Dreamer's lengthy ECW feud with Raven. During a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," the veteran star revealed what he thought of the homage.

"I really enjoyed it," Dreamer said. "Mark, big ECW fan, him and his brother used to go to the arena. This business is all about, again, capturing moments. The other part is it's either a homage or 'man I saw this.'

While he enjoyed the homage, Dreamer admitted that unprotected chair shots in 2024 aren't a regular occurrence for a reason, thanks to the knowledge of brain damage and CTE that has been uncovered over the past 20 years.

"Headshots in 2024 shouldn't happen. That would be my bottom line. If there's other ways around it, that's the thing. Like, Raven, at times, has hit me with a chair and it felt like a fly landed on my head, never hurt. But it's also the bump, it's all the stuff when you are that prone and that ... I call it execution style, when there's no place you can go but take one on the dome."

While reiterating that unprotected chair shots to the head simply shouldn't happen in 2024, he explained that there are tricks that movies use to simulate violence that wrestlers could try.

