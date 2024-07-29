Matt Hardy Comments On Controversial Chair Spot In AEW Blood & Guts Match

In a match that saw thumbtacks being shoved in mouths, wrestlers being attacked by stapleguns, and someone almost being set on fire, the moment from AEW's recent Blood and Guts match that has everyone talking revolves around the quintessential wrestling weapon — the steel chair.

Towards the end of the match, Jack Perry took an unprotected chair shot to the head while handcuffed to the cage wall, causing a lot of discussion on whether the moment should have happened. Former AEW star Matt Hardy weighed in on the situation as he attempted to look at the bigger picture.

"It's interesting because that was like a legit chair shot and it is what it is," Hardy said on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. "I guess it kind of depends on what perception AEW is trying to project because I know there has been like ... they've been very adamant about not doing unprotected chair shots in the past, and apparently this one was green-lit and cleared for whatever reason. Maybe because it was a big match or the drama, I don't know."

Hardy has been in Perry's shoes in the past and he explained that while there have been shots he's taken where it doesn't hurt as the swinger lightly grazes his head, he's an advocate for not doing them outside of special occasions when everything has been signed off.

"If that was a special occasion and it was — if people felt there was enough reason to do that one, then I'm okay with it. I don't mind. But I want them to try and do it, the performers to try and do it as safe as possible."

