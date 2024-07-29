Nic Nemeth Says He'd Love To See This Match Main Event AEW All In 2024

TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth is one of many people looking forward to AEW's return to Wembley Stadium on August 25 for the All In pay-per-view in London, England.

Nemeth feels that one match on the card has earned the main event slot. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," he praised the work of AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and everything she has done over the past year with her "Timeless" character. The former WWE star praised Storm's ability to go through a story arc and develop and grow into a new version of the character that AEW fans are truly behind, heading into her match with Mariah May on August 25.

"Toni has really found a way, no matter what, to always have some kind of sound clip. Whether it's Comic Con, or this, 'Are you prepared to die? Because I am.' Even if they had no heat and nobody cared about that fight, that would be played all over the place. You could feel it in the crowd just hearing the clip, you could hear it. They were begging for Toni, their favorite all of a sudden, to get some retribution, and that match, I would love to see it main event. It probably won't, man, but they have the fire behind it, and damn it, it's fun to be watching this unfold."

Several matches have already been announced for All In, including what could be the final match of Bryan Danielson's full-time wrestling career as he challenges Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship.

