Johnny Gargano Explains Why DIY Isn't Happy To Settle For Being WWE Tag Team Champions

Johnny Gargano is finally a champion on WWE's main roster, winning the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Tommaso Ciampa, eight years after he signed to the company. Gargano had won almost everything there was to win in "WWE NXT," but had to wait until the July 5, 2024 edition of "WWE SmackDown" to get his hands on main roster gold. However, it seems he isn't content with simply being a champion.

Advertisement

During a recent appearance on the "Under the Ring" podcast, he explained that he and Ciampa want to spearhead a new movement in tag team wrestling, hoping to remind everyone how good it can be.

"Being the WWE Tag Team Champions, there's so much lineage in those titles. I grew up dreaming of holding those titles, and now the fact that me and, I'd say my best friend Tommaso Ciampa, get a chance to hold those titles, we aren't just happy being champions. We want to take the tag team division to new heights. We believe in tag team wrestling, we believe in the tag team division, and we firmly do believe as champions we can take this thing to a whole another level if we get the opportunity."

After dethroning A-Town Down Under, DIY successfully defended the titles in the rematch one week later. Gargano and Ciampa will now face an entirely new test when WWE travels to Gargano's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio on August 2 for "SmackDown" where they will defend their titles against The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu, who earned their shot by winning a tag team gauntlet on the July 26 edition of "SmackDown."

Advertisement

Please credit "Under The Ropes" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.