Tony Khan Announces First-Time-Ever Match For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

After a run of "AEW Dynamite" episodes that featured "Beach Break," "Dynamite 250," and "Blood & Guts," AEW CEO Tony Khan has added a blockbuster match to the July 31 show that will see two men face each other for the first time ever.

During the Blood & Guts match between The Elite and Team AEW, there were only brief interactions between Hangman Adam Page and Darby Allin, who had previously only had one untelevised match against each other in 2020. Now they will get the chance to see what one another is really made of, as they are set to go one-on-one Wednesday night in Greenville, South Carolina.

Not only did both men go through the punishment of Blood & Guts, but they each had their own roles to play in the Royal Rampage match that was taped for the July 26 edition of "AEW Rampage" a few hours later. Page interfered to assault Jeff Jarrett for uncuffing his rival, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, during Blood & Guts, while Allin competed in the match itself and outlasted everyone, earning himself a shot at the AEW World Championship at the Grand Slam episode of "Dynamite" later this year.

Elsewhere on the July 31 show, Mariah May will have a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette ahead of her AEW Women's World Championship match with Toni Storm at All In, while Bryan Danielson will also be looking ahead to All In and beyond as he will address the live audience. Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander will again go one-on-one, this time in an Eliminator Match where Statlander can earn a shot at Nightingale's CMLL World Women's Championship with a win, and Will Ospreay will perform for the first time since losing the AEW International Championship as he takes on Lance Archer.