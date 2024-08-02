Ex-WWE Star Dijak Recalls How Retribution Angle Came About, Pitching To Vince McMahon

The Retribution faction could have been a dominant stable in WWE, but many fans agree that they quickly became one of the most poorly booked stars on the roster, and many simultaneously criticized the repackaging of Dijak into T-BAR. Dijak has hit out at the gimmick in the past, but during an interview on "Wrestling With Things," he recalled how the angle originally came together.

"It was never really pitched to me, it just kind of happened," said the former WWE star. Dijak recalled noticing that he and the other Retribution members were on the WWE call list at some point, and were then individually given their names. "Okay, 'Now, you're gonna reveal this, and you're gonna be T-Bar, you're going to be Mace, and you're going to be Slapjack.'"

Dijak then pieced together how they weren't given a single pitch with an outlined plan, but that the story was given to them over time. However, he claimed that he directly approached Vince McMahon to include him in the stable before the members were given identities.

"I don't remember exactly how long, but there's probably like a two-month stretch where Retribution was just people in masks — in ski masks — and stuff and all black outfits, just creating havoc and like breaking stuff and setting things on fire, and whatever."

