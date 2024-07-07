Former WWE Star Dijak Looks Back On Time With Ill-Fated Retribution Stable

Donovan Dijak is now a former WWE Superstar following his departure from the company, and there is a lot to look back on when it comes to his eight-year run with the company. He revived his independent feud with Keith Lee, he was heavily involved in "WWE NXT" programming throughout 2023, and even got drafted to "WWE Raw" in 2024 as a result of his hard work in "NXT." However, the one thing that most people will remember him for is his time as T-Bar in the Retribution stable.

The group has gone down in infamy as one of the worst stables in WWE history, and it's safe to say that Dijak himself knew it was bad as well. During a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Dijak went into detail about the group, beginning by saying there was some potential in what Retribution could do, but it was clear there was no direction as Dijak wasn't even part of the group when they debuted. "The first time you saw them on screen when they threw Molotov cocktails at the generator, I don't even think I was officially on Raw. I was like in a middle ground."

Dijak felt that the group was put together hastily, but saw it as an opportunity to be on TV. However, when the decision was made for them to have their names changed, he knew he was doomed. "One day, just like a big f**king hammer, it came down and it was like 'boom, here's your masks.' 'Oh cool are they entrance masks?' 'Nope, you wear them all the time.' 'Oh f**k” Okay maybe we can make that work, 'your name's going to be T-Bar, your name is going to be Slapjack, your name is going to be Mace,' and we're like 'f**k.'

