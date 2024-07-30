Bully Ray Lays Out How The Rock Needs To Return To WWE

The Rock hasn't been seen since confronting Cody Rhodes on the "WWE Raw" following WrestleMania 40, and with SummerSlam on the horizon, Bully Ray has a major prediction for "The Great One" when he chooses to return. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully expressed that he'd prefer if Rock continues his persona as a heel, and that he should defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship with the idea that he'd eventually drop the title back to "The American Nightmare."

"I believe Rock needs to come back as a full-blown heel. I think most would agree with that ... if The Rock wants to come back as this babyface, then who in the living hell is Cody's heel. You need a top notch heel for Cody Rhodes. It can't be Randy [Orton] right now. If you bring back Rock and Roman [Reigns] and you make them babyfaces and Randy is your top heel, it feels like an uphill battle ... I would enjoy seeing The Rock defeat Cody Rhodes with the intention of the Rock dropping it back to Cody at Mania."

Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Bloodline leader Solo Sikoa this Saturday at SummerSlam, where rumors continue to circulate that Reigns could make a surprise return during or after the match.

