Bully Ray Explains Why It's Easy To Pick WWE SummerSlam 2024 Main Event

WWE SummerSlam is only days away and boasts a card of marquee matches, many of which could realistically main event the show. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," however, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray argued that only one match should be in consideration to close out WWE's second-biggest premium live event of the year. To him, the Undisputed WWE Championship match between current champion Cody Rhodes and new Bloodline leader Solo Sikoa needs to be the main event to honor "the prestige" of the championship.

"It is your biggest prize in the biggest wrestling company in the world," Ray said. "Unless you have some type of an attraction match ... I don't believe anything should go on after the championship."

Putting Rhodes vs. Sikoa in the main event not only protects the importance of the WWE Championship but also continues to present Rhodes as the company's top start, according to Ray.

"You're not telling me that Priest's championship means more than Cody's championship right now," he said. "Cody is your guy, he is your champion, he should be going on last."

A major factor in the Rhodes vs. Sikoa match has been the possibility of other key players in the ongoing Bloodline story, such as Roman Reigns or Paul Heyman, returning. Ray argues that while this may happen, potential returns are "not a reason to put the match on last."

"You need to have confidence in your world champion," said Ray. "If you're going to tell me 'Cody shouldn't go on last because we might not have a returning Roman,' what the hell do you have the championship around Cody's waist for?"

While no match order has been confirmed as of this writing, the SummerSlam card seems to be nearly set with seven matches officially announced.

