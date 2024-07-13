Backstage News On When Roman Reigns Is Expected To Return To WWE

The "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns has taken a step back from professional wrestling following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Reigns had held the WWE Universal Championship for 1,316 days, as well as the WWE Championship for 735 days on top of that, but after his legendary run came to an end, Reigns took a well earned break from the business. However, since his sabbatical began, many WWE fans have started to speculate on when Reigns might make a WWE comeback.

Advertisement

According to PWInsider Elite, a comeback for Reigns is not only in the cards, but isn't too far away. Those within WWE expect Reigns to be back in the company by SummerSlam, which takes place on August 3, meaning that there is reportedly a plan to have him return on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" in the weeks leading up to the Premium Live Event in Cleveland. At time of writing, there are only three "SmackDown" shows left before SummerSlam, meaning that he could return on either July 19 or July 26.

While Reigns has been gone, the landscape of The Bloodline has drastically changed. For context, Reigns was flanked by Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman for his match with Rhodes in April, and in the space of three months, only Sikoa is left standing, by his own design. Shortly after WrestleMania 40, Jimmy Uso was ousted from the group and replaced with an arriving Tama Tonga, who attacked Uso in the process. Tonga was then joined by his brother Tonga Loa, who debuted at the Backlash event in France. Following the debuts of the former IWGP Tag Team Champions, Jacob Fatu made his long awaited debut for the company by becoming the latest member, who helped Sikoa dispose of Heyman at Madison Square Garden.

Advertisement