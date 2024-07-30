WWE Star CM Punk Responds To Drew McIntyre's Claim That He's Not A Leader

CM Punk has responded to comments made by Drew McIntyre ahead of their long awaited match at SummerSlam this Saturday. In an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" this morning, Punk went into detail about his confrontational behavior towards others, specifically when he feels someone has offended him or stepped out of line while also reacting to "The Scottish Warrior," who made the claim that Punk is the farthest thing from a leader.

Advertisement

"I never claimed to be one. I'm just trying to do my job. I'm just trying to wrestle. I'm very polarizing for some odd reason ... I tend to say how I feel, to a fault. I stand up for myself. A lot of people don't like that. There's always friction. I will be as polite and as kind to anybody as I possibly can. And when they step out of line, I'm kind of the guy that checks them."

Punk also stated that he intends to be finished with McIntyre following SummerSlam, and wants to focus on wrestling talent that he's never shared the ring with now that he's fully healthy and recovered from injury. It remains unclear if Punk and McIntyre will main event "The Biggest Party Of The Summer," or if that spot will go to a championship match such as Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan or Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.