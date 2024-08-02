Ex-WWE Star Dijak Talks Differences In Creative Presentation Between Main Roster & NXT

During his time in WWE, Dijak had the opportunity to compete both on the main roster as well as in "NXT" and now after being released from the company, he's revealed the differences in the creative process between working on "WWE Raw" and on the gold brand.

Speaking with "Wrestling With Things," Dijak expressed having more creative freedom in "NXT" as opposed to the main roster where he tried to showcase the best possible version of himself with what he was given.

"It's my job as the performer to portray whatever the creative lands on right," Dijak said. "It's not my job to judge the writing or judge the character or judge anything like that ... certainly in NXT, it was more of a collaborative effort whereas on the on the main roster with the T-Bar stuff it mostly was not. I tried to contribute as much as I could in terms of what I thought would present well and what I thought would do better but at the end of the day the buck stopped at the writing team and the head writer and ultimately Vince McMahon."

Dijak continued to explain that if he had refused the role of T-Bar when he was paired with Retribution, he most likely could've been fired.

WWE let Dijak's contract expire on June 28 as he's now been a free agent for over a month. His final match with the company was against Xavier Woods in the WWE Speed Championship #1 Contenders Tournament Semi-Final.

