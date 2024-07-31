Backstage Details On AEW Star Sammy Guevara In ROH, Mercedes Mone Not Involved

Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara has made his return after a lengthy stint away from the ring, one that started when he was suspended from the company. Guevara didn't follow proper concussion protocol during a match with Jeff Hardy, after which he was suspended and hadn't been seen in many months, until he reappeared at the recent ROH TV tapings in Arlington, Texas.

One rumor that had circulated online as to why Guevara was gone for so long was the arrival of Mercedes Mone in March. Guevara had previously made offensive remarks about Mone that were highlighted during the Speaking Out movement in 2020, leading some to believe that AEW wanted to keep the two parties separate to maintain peace. However, that doesn't seem to be the case, as Bryan Alvarez noted on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that Guevara's return being in ROH has nothing to do with "The CEO."

"I know that everybody has immediately jumped to the following conclusion he was moved to Ring of Honor because Mercedes Mone is on the main AEW television show. I was told that him being on Ring of Honor has absolutely nothing to do with Mercedes. I mentioned that to some people and they were like, "There's no way, it has to be.'" AEW suspended Guevara in 2020 for the remarks, with the "Spanish God" having to undergo sensitivity training. Mone released her own statement at the time, mentioning that she spoke with Guevara and he had apologized to her personally.

