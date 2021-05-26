AEW star Sammy Guevara recently appeared on Inside the Ropes with TalkSPORT’s Alex McCarth. One of the topics that came up was Guevara’s past controversy surrounding comments he made about Sasha Banks, and if he has grown and learned from the experience.

“Oh 100%, man. I mean the Sasha stuff, those were bad comments on my end from years ago,” reflected Guevara. “[It was] just immaturity. And I have grown since then. [My] whole thing too last year, I did the sensitivity training. I don’t know everything, and I am not going to pretend like I do. So, when they said to do this training, I said ‘Let me look at it from a silver lining [perspective]. You know, I could learn some stuff from this, probably.’ And I did learn some stuff.

“That’s what life is about. Nobody is perfect. We’re human, and [being] human means we make mistakes. And so I feel like when you make a mistake it is just important to try to learn, grow and go on. Life is just going to keep going.”

Guevara also praised Chris Jericho for giving him guidance and helping him throughout the entire process. Guevara then noted that he plans on being around the wrestling industry for a while, and that he intends to stay in the news cycle as his career continues.

“Jericho is the man. He helped me a bunch during that whole time and all the controversies that are happening throughout my time,” laughed Guevara. “That’s the thing. All these wrestling sites and all these dirt-sheets, they’re going to have fun with me over the years, man. Because I’m going to be here for a long time and I intend to make a lot more news [either] good, bad, whatever. I just know I’m going to be in the news regardless. They say that no press is bad press.”

When reflecting on the controversy with Sasha Banks, Guevara went on to say how much respect he has for Banks for how she handled the situation and for opening a dialogue with him to discuss the comments. Guevara also praised Banks’ in-ring work and wished her nothing but the best.

“Such respect to [Sasha], because I had never even talked to her before, and that [was] like, the first time,” shared Guevara. “Unfortunate circumstances. She could’ve buried me, or whatever, and she was hearing me out and we had a civil discussion. So I have nothing but respect [for] her. She’s talented right now, and had a great match at [WrestleMania], so nothing but the best for her.”

