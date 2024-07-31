Tommy Dreamer Has A Dire Prediction For This WWE Faction At SummerSlam 2024

WWE SummerSlam 2024 looks set to be one of the most important nights in the history of The Judgment Day, as the faction are involved in some of the most volatile feuds heading into the "Biggest Party of the Summer." Damian Priest will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against GUNTHER in what could be the biggest test of Priest's career, while Rhea Ripley will attempt to reclaim her Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan. The latter of those two matches has the added wrinkle of Dominik Mysterio not exactly being the most trustworthy in the eyes of the fans, and even ECW legend Tommy Dreamer believes that Mysterio is setting the group up for disaster at SummerSlam.

"I would go with Dominik ruined the playhouse. Dominik did it all. Dominik set everybody up because he's hooking up with Liv," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark." "I can feel it in my bones, I don't have any proof, but this is an interesting plot because they walked in on it. There's no proof, there's no nothing, everything is destroyed, my gut is telling me that this is all between Dom and Liv, and we're going to get one of the most shocking/gross kisses we've seen on television, or on pay-per-view in a long, long time."

Dreamer believes that Mysterio is going to screw Ripley out of getting her title back, and while there is plausible deniability for Mysterio, Dreamer believes he is the rat that has orchestrated the downfall of The Judgment Day, and he will watch the faction crumble to the ground, with Morgan by his side.

Please credit "Busted Open After Dark" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.