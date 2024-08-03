WWE's Cody Rhodes Recalls Ruining JD McDonagh's Big Moment At Irish Indie Show

WWE's YouTube channel has posted another "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" segment with Cody Rhodes in conversation with a fellow roster member. During his chat with R-Truth, Rhodes touched on JD McDonagh, whom he apparently had lingering issues with since both appeared at a 2017 independent show in Ireland. According to Rhodes, "The American Nightmare" went heavy on time during his match, which had inadvertent consequences on McDonagh's match — one of the biggest of his career to that point.

"There's a show in Ireland, independent, called OTT," Rhodes recalled. "I got a triple threat match. And in the middle of the triple threat match — not even in the middle, like near the beginning ... I've spent about 20 minutes goofing around in the crowd, indie-ing about, again, we're not under any time constraints. Apparently we were. This referee tells me we gotta wrap it up. Gotta go home on an indie show. Now, I don't get hot that often ... But I had to tell the guy, 'Hey man, we're gonna go home when we go home ... so we went on for another 10, 12 minutes." Rhodes was apparently oblivious to the fact that the last public transit train left around 10:30pm, causing many fans to leave before seeing McDonagh's big championship win.

"So apparently, JD McDonagh, that was his big title match for the OTT [No Limits] Championship that night. And because I had gone to the lengths I'd gone, the public [transportation] leaves at 10:30 ... There was only about a quarter of them left. Everybody had to get on the trains and go wherever they're going there in Ireland. So they missed his big moment ... But yeah, I feel bad to this day." Rhodes's rivalry would play out onscreen for WWE audiences during his spat with The Judgment Day.