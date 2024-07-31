Bully Ray Weighs In On Shane McMahon Meeting With AEW's Tony Khan

Former WWE European Champion Shane McMahon was recently spotted in a photograph with AEW President Tony Khan, the first physical evidence of the two parties being in contact since rumors started much to the same extent. Later news broke that the two parties met to discuss the potential of McMahon being in AEW in some capacity. On the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said there's very little reason to assume the meeting was a chance encounter.

"Where there's smoke there's fire," Bully said. "Shane has only been [an in-ring] talent for the longest time. Shane was never utilized backstage the same way Stephanie [McMahon] was, not nearly to the extent. Maybe from a business point of view...but not actually on-site creatively." Bully believes Shane doesn't share his father nor his sister's views on professional wrestling, and that might make him an asset for AEW.

"As far as the picture is concerned, this is not happenstance," Bully said, certain that there were some kind of pro-wrestling conversations being had in the conference room. Co-host Dave LaGreca agreed, uncertain if McMahon and Khan even know each other on a personal level.

"I believe he does a lot of his business overseas," Bully Ray explained. "Maybe the business meeting is about how Shane's company can help AEW overseas and break into a new market." Bully notes that McMahon has been working in the Chinese Pay-Per-View industry. Whatever the discussion, Ray is adamant that the two men were discussing pro wrestling.

"I'm not insinuating that this is about 'Shane making his debut in AEW,' [or] 'Shane buying AEW,' but I'm sure it was some type of business meeting that had to do with the professional wrestling industry," Bully concluded.