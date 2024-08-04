WWE Star Sami Zayn Notes Way Every Wrestler Should Work At Some Point

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has been a professional wrestler for 22 years, and has been working in WWE for just over 10 years, making him one of the most experienced performers in the wrestling industry today. Now Zayn has revealed one technique that he thinks every wrestler should try at some point. On "Busted Open Radio," Zayn reflected on his time as El Generico on the indie scene, where he wrestled under a mask for several years, and after he was asked about his natural ability to convey emotion using facial expressions and mannerisms, he explained that using a mask is what helped him discover different ways to tell stories, and is something he thinks many young performers would benefit from.

"11 years working you know under a different persona with a hood and all that stuff and finding different ways to convey emotion that didn't rely on my face. It was a question mark for me, but also for other people, and I wasn't necessarily confident in it or overconfident in it ... working under a mask I think is actually very important and I think it really helped me develop and not just rely on facials ... if I was running a school and I had a little promotion I think I would make everybody work under a mask for like three to six months at the very least."

Zayn just defended his Intercontinental Championship on Saturday at SummerSlam against Bron Breakker, who he had previously defeated last month at Money in the Bank.

