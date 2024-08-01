Backstage Update On Nic Nemeth's TNA World Title Win

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth was crowned at Slammiversary earlier this month. Nemeth came out of a six-way elimination match which included Moose, Steve Maclin, Joe Hendry, Josh Alexander, and Frankie Kazarian, with Nemeth standing tall as champion. With five other competitors in the match, it appears that the decision to make Nemeth the world champion was made much later than some might have assumed.

According to "Fightful Select," the original plans in May called for Josh Alexander to walk out of Slammiversary with the title. There were also some who reportedly expected Joe Hendry to win the title, as he's become increasingly popular throughout his tenure on "WWE NXT." Ultimately, it was decided that Hendry and Alexander's current feud was strong enough to not need the title, and thus Nemeth was crowned the champion.

Nemeth has been on a tear of title wins since his release from WWE in September last year. He previously held the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship in NJPW, and is currently the AAA Mega Champion, having won the vacant title in a match against former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron. Nemeth debuted in TNA in January at the Hard To Kill PPV, immediately attacking former world champion Moose.

The former WWE star is grateful for the win, recently explaining that the story surrounding the six-man match made every competitor a contender and possible winner, and the electricity that came with said drama set the win apart from previous world title wins in Nemeth's long, illustrious career.