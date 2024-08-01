Why Tommy Dreamer Doesn't Read Too Much Into Pic With AEW's Tony Khan & Shane McMahon

The recent picture of Shane McMahon and AEW CEO Tony Khan together has got the pro wrestling industry talking, with rumors of McMahon potentially joining WWE's main rival. But, Tommy Dreamer isn't jumping the gun, arguing why he doesn't think much of it.

Dreamer, in a recent edition of "Busted Open," said that even though McMahon would be a brilliant addition to the promotion due to his business acumen, he feels the picture doesn't say a lot about what they talked about.

"From the picture is all I can go from, I don't think [much of it]," said Dreamer. "Shane McMahon, for his business acumen, would be an amazing addition to AEW. Shane McMahon was the leader and forefront for wwe.com and, you know, really helped push the internet to WWE when the internet wasn't a thing. Shane McMahon is a businessman, Shane McMahon is an asset to any company he works for, and I'm not talking about Shane McMahon the character, I'm talking about Shane McMahon, the businessman."

He added that he has been in many meetings that didn't go anywhere, and the two could've met just to get to know each other.

"Do I think they were having lunch together? Possibly lunch. There's lunch meetings, breakfast meetings, dinner meetings, just meetings [to] getting to know you or I've had meetings with people and if it went absolutely nowhere, [you say] 'Hey, thank you.' You also don't know what it could be about."

Dreamer also feels that the photo should not have been made public and should have been posted only with the consent of both parties. Bully Ray, who was also on the podcast, believes that the meeting could've been about McMahon helping AEW expand in overseas markets as the former WWE star has businesses abroad.