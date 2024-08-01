WWE's Seth Rollins Explains Why Objectivity Won't Be An Issue At SummerSlam 2024

Last week, Seth "Freakin" Rollins was announced as the special guest referee for the long awaited match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk at SummerSlam 2024, and now just two days removed from the event, "The Visionary" has explained why it should be easy to call the contest straight down the middle. Speaking with ESPN, Rollins expressed how he hates both McIntyre and Punk equally, therefore he feels being objective shouldn't be difficult, as he's impartial to who comes out victorious. He also shared how thrilled he is to be the special guest referee on Saturday, as he's never bee able to throw on the black and white stripes at any point during his wrestling career.

"I hate them both equally, I want them both to suffer the exact same amount so I'm gonna do my best to work that out. It's going to be up to them, who's going to pin who, who's going to make who tap out, we'll get to all that, but I'm going to be there to make sure they beat the crap out of each other ... there was too much going on, no referee wanted to be part of it, the match wasn't going to get sanctioned until I stepped in and said hey I can throw on the ref shirt, I'll give it a shot. I've never done it, first time in my career I've never at any level been a special guest referee so I'm very excited."

Rollins also believes that the showdown between McIntyre and Punk is undoubtedly the most anticipated match on the card, however it still remains unconfirmed if the contest will main event the show.

